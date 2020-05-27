Market in the Park is back! Enjoy the beauty of Downtown while grabbing your favorite local products. They have new safety guidelines that will help keep you safe while shopping. Masks or face coverings must be worn by all consumers, hand sanitizer will be available at every vendor station, and a six feet distance is required. You can find more details online.
Market in the Park:
- Cathedral Square
- 7 a.m. to Noon
- Every Saturday until July 25 (weather permitting)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.