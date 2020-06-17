Michelle Wade, affectionately known as the “Mary Poppins of Saraland Schools,” has taught music for seven years in the Saraland School system, where she uses the gift of music to inspire children at Saraland Early Education Center and Saraland Elementary School. Raised in a home of musicians, Ms. Wade began studying music early, when as a four-year old she took her first piano lesson from her great grandmother. With music in her DNA, she initiated an after-hours show choir program in her fledging school system that blossomed into an award-winning show choir comprised of over 50 auditioned elementary-aged students. This group earned superior ratings at national level competitions including the Southern Star Music Festival in Atlanta. A songstress, accomplished pianist, and certified Orff Level One instructor, Ms. Wade uses music to connect students with each other and the world around them. She experienced firsthand how music unites people across cultures and language barriers when she participated in international musical mission trips to such countries as Chile, Brazil, Guatemala, and Italy. It was this ongoing desire to spread the love of music beyond her classroom that fueled her desire to create the Mobile International Children’s Choir program. With over 60 students representing ten countries including Tanzania, Burundi and Iraq, this choir is a picture of unity and celebrates the diversity of the Gulf Coast. Her love of music is only surpassed by her love of students, which is why parents, students, and fellow educators alike use one word to describe Ms. Wade: “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!
We wish her the best of luck as she continues her journey for Alabama Teacher of the Year!
