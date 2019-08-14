Matilda The Musical is coming to the Gulf Coast! The Joe Jefferson Players are excited to bring this magical story to life. Caroline Pierce, who plays Matilda, and Whitney Tuberville, who plays Mrs. Phelps, spoke with Chelsey about the upcoming musical. Matilda the Musical is a stage musical based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl.
Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who believes in Crunchem Hall’s motto: “Bambinatum est Magitum,” or “Children are Maggots.” She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile. Brave little Matilda knows she must stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda’s bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson -- that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story” so “sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty.”
Details include:
What: Matilda The Musical
When: August 16-September 1, 2019
Shows: Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 Curtain Sunday Matinee 2:00 Curtain
Tickets: joejeffersonplayers.com
Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.