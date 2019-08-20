The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System, or MAWSS, wants to help educate you about the water system! They are hosting a Citizens Water Academy. During the four Citizens Water Academy sessions, participants will receive approximately 19 hours of instruction, tour treatment facilities, and learn from a panel of experts. The classes are scheduled for the following dates and times:
Session 1 - Wednesday, October 2, from 9am - 1pm;
Session 2 - Tuesday, October 8, from 9am - 1pm;
Session 3 - (Tour day) Wednesday, October 16, from 9am - 4pm;
Session 4 - Wednesday, October 23, from 9am - 1pm.
The program is offered at no cost to the participants provided they complete the entire program. Space is limited and all that apply may not be chosen. Applicants will be notified by September 20 if they were accepted into the fall academy.
For more information, you can visit this website!
