The MyLife App can help you meditate in the comfort of your own home! Our Meredith Reporter, Jillian Lopez, explores what the app has to offer and how it can help!
Meditate at Home
- Chelsey Sayasane
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Chelsey Sayasane
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police identify man shot and killed on Springhill Avenue, woman arrested on murder charge
- MPD arrests one of three suspects accused of killing teen over spot in line at seafood market
- One of the largest uncontrolled pieces of space debris fell down to Earth today
- COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 10,000 confirmed cases statewide
- Mississippi casino creates safety dividers for table games & slots, but still isn't allowed to open
- Bond set at $150K for woman arrested in murder of 19-year-old at John's Seafood
- Teen finds $135,000 near ATM and turns the money in to police
- Democratic proposal includes new stimulus payments of up to $6,000 for families
- Ask a COVID-19 Question: Zip Code of Patients with COVID-19
- Loved ones remember 19-year-old student murdered just weeks before his graduation
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.