Heartlight Celebration is coming up! You can enjoy live music, storytelling, arts & crafts, drum circle, yoga classes, meditation, wellness workshops and more! The musical acts include Sean Johnson and John Milham. You can buy your tickets today for $65 online or $75 at the door. All the proceeds will go to the Rotary Youth Club.
Details include:
When: Saturday, August 24, 2019
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Fairhope United Methodist Church
Tickets: $65 online or $75 at the door
