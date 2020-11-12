Meditation Center of Alabama is hosting a three day online meditation retreat! "Cultivating Compassion & Serenity on the Path to Wisdom" is for beginners and those who are experienced. From learning the benefits of meditation to learning how to do it, this is the perfect way to end 2020! For more information, visit them online!
3 Day Online Meditation Retreat
Cultivating Compassion & Serenity on the Path to Wisdom
Friday Nov 13, 7pm - Sunday Nov 15, 12pm
Hosted by Flowering Lotus Meditation Center of Mississippi with volunteer support from the Meditation Center of AL
Beginners and experienced practitioners welcome
