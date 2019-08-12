The Haven stopped by with one of their precious pups, Emerald! Emerald has gained the nickname “Nicki Minaj” because of her barking and personality. The Haven suggests that Emerald would do well in a home with older children or with adults. She is precious and has the sweetest personality!
For more information on Emerald, please visit this website.
