Lenny is a young Boxer and American Bulldog mix. He has a short coat length and his vaccinations are up to date as well as being spayed and neutered. He is full of energy and loves to be the life of the part! He is 60 ponds so he might be a little too much for small children, but he loves attention from anyone and everyone.
IMPORTANT: To protect the health of our staff and volunteers, ARF is currently conducting adoptions by appointment only.
For more information, contact ARF!
Location: 6140 Rangeline Rd. Mobile, AL 36605
inquiries@animalrescuemobile.org
(251) 586-5534
