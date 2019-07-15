Chelsey sat down with Officer Andrew Stubbs with the Mobile County Animal Shelter to talk about their sweet dog Mandy! Mandy is a black and white Schnauzer Miniature that is two years old. This breed is not known to shed. Mandy would be great in a family with older children! She loves the outdoors and is very active. For more information, you can visit the Mobile County Animal Shelter at 7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618 or call them ay (251) 574-3647
Officer Andrew said that he believed that Mandy was a lost dog. They found Mandy in Axis and her original owners have until 4:30 p.m. to claim her at the Howells Ferry location. If you know her original owners or recognize Mandy, please call the Mobile County Animal Shelter.
