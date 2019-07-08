Norma and Vera are 6-week-old calico kittens who will be ready for their forever homes once they reach 3 pounds. Kitten season has been in full force, ARF rescued a records number of kittens in late spring, and now we have over 80 kittens currently looking for forever homes! ARF offers a foster to adopt program for kittens who are too young to be spayed or neutered yet. To view all our adoptable kittens, visit AnimalRescueMobile.org. New kittens are being added frequently!
You can visit them at 6140 Rangeline Rd. Theodore, Al. 36582
