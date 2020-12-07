Meet Hector from ARF! This sweet pup is great with other dogs and children. He is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who does not meet a stranger!
If you would like to adopt Hector, contact ARF!
6140 Rangeline Rd.
Mobile, AL 36605
inquiries@animalrescuemobile.org
