Chris Athey, from ARF, brought a sweet pup named Indiana with her to the station! Indiana is only a few months old and may get up to 40 pounds. He is shy and timid at first but he warms up in no time.
Indiana is currently in a foster home with other dogs and cats. He is the perfect addition to your family! For more information, visit ARF online!
