Meet this sweet new pet of the week, Jeni! This precious pup loves to be around people and longs for a family to join. If you want to learn more about Jeni, or the other adoptable dogs and cats at the Mobile County Animal Shelter, visit their website!
Address: 7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618
