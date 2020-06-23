The COVID-19 Pandemic has kept a lot of us at home. That means this is the perfect time to adopt an animal to make that time special. Our friend sat The Haven have plenty of pups and cats for you!
Lenny is our new pet of the week and he is so sweet! If you would like to take him home, contact The Haven today!
Address: 559 Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532
