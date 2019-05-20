Monday's are always sweet on Studio10 because we have a new furry friend with us! Catherine Kelly, with the Haven, stopped by the studio with Raj! Raj has plenty of brothers and sisters that are up for adoption as well. Raj is a perfect family cat and loves kids!
If you want to adopt this sweet friend, you can stop by the Haven or visit their website!
