Meet your new Pets of the Week! These two precious pups are ready for a loving home. Shorty and Slim ae both Chihuahua mix and will be great with kids. Shorty is energetic and will love children to play around with. Slim is more calm and would be great in a home with older adults. If you are interested in bringing these pups home, contact the Mobile County Animal Shelter!
7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618
(251) 574-3647
