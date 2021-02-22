Meet our new Pets of the Week, Harley and Diamond! These precious puppies are ready for their new home. They should grow to be about 60 pounds and are full of energy!
These puppies are first come, first serve and will be ready for adoption Thursday morning. You need to grab a ticket while you wait so the folks at Mobile County Animal Shelter knows who was there first. For more information, give them a call!
Address: 7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618
