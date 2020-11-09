Meet Bella! This sweet mixed breed girl is a few months old and is ready for her forever home. Bella should get about 80-90 pounds and will be a great fit for a family with small children or an elderly family.
Mobile County Animal Shelter makes it easy for you to adopt! If you would like to take Bella or her three brothers home, contact them online today!
Address: 7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618
