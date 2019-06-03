Monday's are so sweet on Studio10 because there is usually a furry friend in the studio! Meet, Gus, a Labrador Retriever Mix. He is four months old and would fit in perfectly with your family! Gus loves to cuddle, loves baths, and would be great in a family with older adults or children. Gus has three other litter mates that are at the Mobile County Animal Shelter. If you would like to take Gus or one of his litter mates home with you today, visit this website or visit the Mobile County Animal Shelter.
The Shelter has about 90 animals in its facility and they have many larger dogs. If you are wanting a big cuddle biddy to add to your family, the Mobile County Animal Shelter has the perfect pet for you!
The Mobile County Animal Shelter also urges you to call the police if you see an animal roaming the streets rather than trying to pick the animal up yourself. This could be a dangerous situation and it is best if the police take the animal to the shelter.
Mobile County Animal Shelter
(251)574-3647
7665 Howells Ferry Rd. Mobile Al.
