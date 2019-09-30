Marigold is a precious one year old female Lab mix. The volunteers at ARF classify her as a 5-star pup. She is calm and acts like she is trained even though she is not! She would be described as a "soft" dog that can get along with children, other dogs, and cats. She would be great in an apartment, home, or big yard. Marigold is in need of her forever home. If you would like to take her home, please visit their website.
Meet Our Pet of the Week, Marigold!
