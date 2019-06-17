Meet Pax! He's a giant lovebug who listens well, has wonderful manners, and is an overall happy pup. He is friendly to everyone he meets - human and dogs alike. He also does well with calm cats in the home. He was found as a stray with a severely injured back leg that he hadn't been using for a long time. After an exam, several tests, and discussions - Pax's leg was amputated. He went right back to being a happy, fun-loving guy who gets around just fine. At almost 50 pounds, Pax is a big guy who loves to lounge and also has a penchant for chatting. He loves to tell you how happy he is, if you ask him. Pax is up-to-date on vaccinations, doggy door trained and house trained. Want to see this lovable pup? Contact them or stop by to meet him. There is an adoption fee special running through the month of June! $25 adoption fee for all animals. Go adopt your new friend today!
Marie Moxey, The Distinguished Young Woman of Mobile County 2020, joined Joe and Alison in the studio. She's chosen to highlight ARF and wants to help promote animal rescue.
For more information, check out this website!
