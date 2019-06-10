The sweetest puppy stopped by the studio with Catherine from The Haven! Riley’s breed is mostly Lab. He is six weeks old with a beautiful chocolate coat and green eyes. He loves to play with children and other animals. He is the only boy of a litter of four. Riley is calm and is the sweetest lap dog. If you are interested in bringing Riley home with you, visit the Haven or visit their website and Facebook page!
The Haven
559 Section St. Fairhope, AL 36532
(251) 929-3980
