Simba would be perfect for your family! Simba is a very sweet 3-month-old kitten. His golden coat and beautiful eyes have warmed the hearts of the volunteers at The Haven. If you would like to take Simba home, you can today! All you need to do is call The Haven at (251) 929-3980 or visit them at 559 S Section St., Fairhope, Al. 36532
Meet Our Pet of the Week, Simba!
