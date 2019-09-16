Get ready for some cuteness! Spot is our Pet of the Week and he is just precious! He is a white and black Pointer mix. Spot is only 3 months old and his breed is known to shed. His grooming requirements are periodic, and he is very active! Spot's breed is typically great with other animals and children. If you think he is the perfect fit for your family, contact the Mobile County Animal Shelter at (251) 574-3647.
Meet Our Pet of the Week, Spot!
