Get ready to meet our new pet of the week! This precious pup needs a forever home. Vin is great with families, other animals and children. He is a two-year-old Beagle mix and loves to be a couch potato. Vin also has a brother with similar features. If you need a little extra love in your home, please contact The Haven and take Vin home today!
Meet Our Pet of the Week, Vin!
