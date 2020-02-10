With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, there is no better time to show your love and adopt a new pet! Our friends at the Mobile County Animal Shelter joined Chelsey on the JET Deck to introduce these two sweet puppies! Although the dogs are not from the same litter, they are both the same age and will be ready for adoption after February 13, 2020. JoJo and Pebbles would be great in a home with children and families. Both dogs have siblings at the shelter waiting for you to adopt them!
If you would like to adopt them, visit their Facebook page!
