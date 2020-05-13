The Mobile County Animal Shelter has been hard at work during the COVID-19 Pandemic. They still have plenty of animals to adopt. Winnie is a one year old Lab mix who would be great with kids. You can adopt Winnie today at the Mobiel County Animal Shelter!
Mobile County Animal Shelter:
Address: 7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618
Phone: (251) 574-3647
