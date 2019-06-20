Get ready to go to the farm! Sessions Farm is hosting their inaugural “Melons at the Market” at their Grand Bay Wilmer Road location. Jeremy, Brianna, and Jenny joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the fun market. This event will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will have sales going on all day on their produce and retail items as well as food vendors, games, a bounce house, homegrown watermelon samples and more! Food vendors include Smac's Smoq'n Shack and Kona Ice. There will also be a drawing for a giveaway prize!
Sessions Farm is a second and third generation farm located in Grand Bay, Al. They have two retail stores located in Grand Bay. The newest retail store is located at 8971 Grand Bay Wilmer Road South Grand Bay, AL 36541. You can call their store phone number at (251) 865-0455. For more information, check out their Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.