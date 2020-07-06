Your mental health is something that is essential during the COVOD-19 Pandemic. Our friends at AltaPointe Health have tips on how you can stay mentally healthy during these trying times. They say there are three warning signs that are pivotal to your health during the Pandemic. If you are unable to carry out daily tasks, if you are not able to function at work or school, and if your relationships are impacted you may want to seek help if you need it.
AltaPointe says you can call their care point line at 450-2211to see what area of help you need through their agency. If you need more information, visit them online.
