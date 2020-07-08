The following information was provided by Mighty Creative Lab:
We are excited to announce the launch of Mighty Creative Lab, Mobile’s first and only space designed specifically for creative professionals and entrepreneurs. Mighty Creative Lab is the only creative incubation space of its kind in Mobile, offering resources such as space, mentorship, and bundled services to accelerate the growth of creative professionals and entrepreneurs. This space is also home to Mighty, Mobile’s branding and creative agency, giving members access to the same expertise that has helped Mighty and their clients grow.
“At Mighty, our core mission has always been to help businesses and individuals grow. We continue to focus our efforts on developing offerings that create tremendous value to the professional community, and the Mighty Creative Lab is one more way we can help local professionals and entrepreneurs succeed.” - Jarrett McCraw, Co-Founder & CEO of Mighty
Located in midtown Mobile, Mighty Creative Lab comprises of 3,000sq.ft. of working space, including numerous creative resources such as a photography studio, lighting and camera equipment, collaborative meeting stations with televisions for presenting, and a large conference table.
In addition, the space is home to Mighty, a fast growing branding a creative agency that has helped grow brands across the southeast. Members will be able to leverage Mighty’s expertise to fast track their growth and hone their skills.
Additionally, local companies can have their internal marketing and creative talent work remotely from Mighty Creative Lab. This will allow them to accelerate the development of their talent and gain the same benefits of working with a creative agency.
“One insight we have had over the years is that many of our clients have asked if their marketing team members can work remotely from our office in order to get new ideas and fresh perspectives. Mighty Creative Lab now makes it possible for any local company to get the benefit of inspiration, training, and professional guidance from the areas top creative talent.” - Stephean Grimes, Co-Founder & CCO of Mighty
To learn more about Mighty Creative Lab and to reserve your desk, visit www.mightycreativelab.com
