Thanks to recent discoveries in brain science, we can now change the brain for the better in ways recently thought impossible. No matter who you are, no matter what your age may be, your brain can likely be improved. Negative brain changes can now often be improved or even corrected. The brain works like a muscle, and depending on the stimulation provided, will yield results.
Today we are using state of the art techniques, which include metabolic enhancement, TMS and specific brain pathway rehabilitation to get real and sustainable results. Dr. Brown employs deep transcranial magnetic stimulation that goes deep into the brain to help stimulate and potentially regenerate the brain’s ability to produce and release neurotransmitters in abundance (see DTMS). Science has thus far identified over 200 different types of neurotransmitters, each serving its own special purpose within the brain.
While medications help increase, available levels of one or a few neurotransmitters, using dTMS, Dr. Brown’s patients benefit from having increased levels of all neurotransmitters.
For more information, contact the Mind Performance Center in Foley at:
240 W Laurel Ave, Foley, AL 36535
Phone – 251-597-8787
Visit their website and Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.