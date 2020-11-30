The Holidays are here and Dauphin Way Baptist Church is celebrating in a safe way. They are hosting "Miracle on Dauphin Street" in the church parking lot from December 4-13, 2020. This event will consist of ice skating, food, a Christmas market, gift wrapping, hayrides, and lots of decorations! The event itself is free but food, vendors and ice skating come with a fee.
Hours are as follows: Monday-Thursday 5pm-9pm, Fridays 5pm-10pm, Saturdays 10am-10pm, Sundays 1pm-9pm.
Dauphin Way Baptist Church is located at 3661 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36608. For more information, visit them online!
