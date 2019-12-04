You are invited to the Third Annual Mistletoe Market in Saraland! The market boasts over 80 arts and craft vendors, independent distributors and local businesses. There will be a variety of food vendors, princess character greetings, pictures with Santa and more! We are excited to announce this year, the Saraland Christmas ornament collection. This limited-edition ornament is the first in an annual series. Each year a new ornament will be introduced. It’s a great new tradition to start with your family! These ornaments will be available at Mistletoe Market for $15.
Vendor spots are available for Mistletoe Market and the last day to register is December 8th. You can register online at www.saralandchamber.com.
Christmas Ornaments can be purchased at the Saraland Chamber office at 939 Saraland Blvd. S.
