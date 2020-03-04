The following information was provided by the Mobile Boat Show:
The 68th annual Mobile Boat Show will be held at the Mobile Convention Center March 6-8, 2020 and will feature an impressive selection of the new 2020 boat models displayed by 19 dealers from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana, all in one place for easy comparison shopping. There are 100 plus vendor booths offering resources for onsite financing, electronics, marine audio, boat lifts, fishing gear, towers, motors, trailers, personal watercraft, kayaks, canoes fishing guides, apparel, tackle and more. The Mobile Boat Show is THE place to find everything you need for getting information on a new boat, fishing and enjoying outdoor recreation. This year’s show is presented by Hancock Whitney.
In addition to hundreds of new 2020 boat models on display, attendees can enjoy a variety of family fun and educational events that take place at the Mobile Boat Show. Seminars are held each day with local and regional guides and fishing personalities sharing information and tips in fishing in our area. This year’s “Guides Corner” seminars are sponsored by FM Talk 106.5. The Mobile Boat Show will also feature the return of Fetch-N-Fish, a lively interactive event with Labrador retrievers that dive into a 4,000-gallon tub. The Alabama Marine Resources will be on hand with live” touch tanks” filled with live animals from our local waters and all safe to be “touched” and marine staff to assist and answer questions. Kids Fishing 101 will be held on Saturday, March 7th and Sunday, March 8th at 1pm. This program is fun, educational and interactive with activities for kids that teach the basics of fishing, casting and water safety. Participants in the program will receive a free rod, reel and tackle box for as long as supplies last. Kids can also try their luck in our trout pond for a small donation to Camp Rap A Hope. Sign up to win a fishing trip with legendary fisherman Peter Miller, an Emmy Nominated television host, producer, spokesperson, philanthropist, professional angler and 3 Time World Sailfish Champion. He is most well-known for his hit show, Bass 2 Billfish with Peter Miller on NBC Sports, now in its 9th season. Sign up for the trip and meet Peter Miller in person at the show this weekend. Live music daily and lots to do and see!
For more information on the Mobile Boat show, participating dealers, boat brands, special event schedules and seminars please visit www.gulfcoastshows.com or email Melissa@gulfcoastshows.com or call Gulf Coast Shows at 251-478-7469.
Details include:
The Mobile Boat Show
March 6-8, 2020
Mobile Convention Center
Friday, March 6th 12 noon – 8pm, Saturday, March 7th 10am – 8pm, Sunday, March 9th 10am – 5pm
Adult admission: $10
Children 15 and under FREE
