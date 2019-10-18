The Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying is gearing up for Bully Prevention Week! The Eighth Annual Bullying Prevention Week is October 21, 2019 to October 25, 2019. The Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying has designated this week to bring awareness to the issue of bullying in our community. The theme for this year is "Be Kind Be Cool," and they are encouraging all Mobile county Schools to participate in bullying prevention activities throughout the week.
The Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying will also have an art contest! Students who are in the third, fourth and fifth grades in Mobile County School are encouraged to get involved. The artist who wins first prize will win a mini iPad and will be receive recognition at his or her school. Second and third place winners will receive gift cards. The winner will be announced at the school on Friday, November 15, 2019. The winning art will be used for next year’s Anti-Bullying Week T-shirt design during October.
For more information, contact Kaila Williams at (251) 574-3306 or Markis Edwards at (251) 459-6668.
(0) comments
