Ladies, get ready to sweat! Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is hosting two Ladies Nights in March. These nights will consist of firefighter style workouts and fun! Mobile Fire-Rescue Department said, "The program is designed to help women get in shape while also showing them that, although the fire service has historically been male-dominated, women are capable, welcomed, and wanted." You can join the firefighters on March 9 and 15, 2021.
The department hosts the Certificate of Physical Ability Test (CPAT) every month to give the community an opportunity to explore firefighter and EMS career paths.
For more information and to sign up, give them a call at (251) 554-2298.
