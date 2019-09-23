The American Heart Association is gearing up for the 2019 Mobile Heart Walk! The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association’s premiere event for raising funds to save lives from this country’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers – heart disease and stroke. Designed to promote physical activity and heart-healthy living, the Heart Walk creates an environment that is fun and rewarding for the entire family. When you participate in the Heart Walk, you are joining millions in over 300+ cities across America in taking a stand against heart disease.
The 2019 Mobile Heart Walk, an event to benefit the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association, will take place on October 5, 2019 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the University of South Alabama Mitchell Center.
The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
For general questions regarding the event, please contact Taji Kirkland at (228) 604-5316 or taji.kirkland@heart.org. Please visit the Mobile Heart Walk website at this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.