Joyce Vinet attended the 2018 Spot Check for Skin Cancer screenings at Fox10. At first, she was skeptical that it was free but her friend convinced her to go. Joyce had a spot on her chin that she was very concerned about. Dr. Outlaw was on hand, noticed the spot and then let her know that his nurse would be calling. She was again skeptical that he would follow up. On the following, Monday she heard from his nurse and they moved forward with treatment. She had the spot removed and is appreciative of the care she received from Mobile Infirmary and Infirmary Cancer Care. Without the free screening, she might not have had the spot looked at.
You can have a free skin cancer screening coming up! The first 100 people on to show up to one of the three spot check screening locations will receive their screening for free! This event will take place on May 31, 2019 at Fox10, Thomas Fitness Center, and North Baldwin Fitness Center from 8:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.
Details include:
When: May 31, 2019
Where: Fox10 Station, Thomas Fitness Center, and North Baldwin Fitness Center
Hours: 8:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.
For more information, visit Mobile Infirmary's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.