We all need a little magic in our lives! Magic Moments is a 501(c) (3) organization providing non-medical wishes and long-term emotional support to critically ill children ages 4-18 living in Alabama. They are hosting their first Mobile Magic Moments Show on October 13, 2019 at the St. Luke's Episcopal School Theater. It will be a fun-filled family night where you will watch magic come to life!
Several magic moment recipients will join magician David Garrard on stage for a night you will never forget. The event will begin with a Pre-Party outside the theater at 2:30 PM where they will have children’s activities including face painting, balloon art, and more! Then you will head into the theater for a show unlike anything you have ever seen. The Magic Show is unique in that they will be using it as a fundraising opportunity to bring even more magic to chronically ill children, while also inviting back previous magic moment recipients and their families. All proceeds will benefit Magic Moments.
Details include:
What: Mobile Magic Moments Magic Show
When: October 13, 2019
Where: St. Luke’s Episcopal School Theater
Find more information here.
