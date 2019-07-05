Join Studio10's Joe Emer and Matt McCoy for another Mobile Mitsubishi ride along.
This time they showcase a great pre-owned Jaguar as they head to the Volunteers of America to support "Operation Backpack".
Click on the link to learn more.
Mobile Mitsubishi
2909 Government Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36606
251-471-2277
To learn more about Operation Backpack and the VOA:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.