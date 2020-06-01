The Mobile Museum of Art is gearing up for a big reopening! Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the museum was forced to shut its doors. They will re-open on June 23. For more information and tickets, visit them online!
Mobile Museum of Art:
(251) 208-5200
4850 Museum Drive Mobile, AL 36608
