"Trunk or Treat" is a Halloween favorite and Mobile Police, Fire-Rescue and Public Works is celebrating in a big way! This first-time event is at Langan Park on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This is a fun, free and safe Halloween experience for the whole family. You and your kids will see a display of police vehicles, fire trucks and public works commitment.
Your kids can compete in a costume contest for the prettiest, scariest, funniest and most unusual dressed with prizes! There is plenty of room for local businesses to open their trunks and give out candy to the trick or treaters.
For more information, visit this website!
