Mobile's Playhouse-in-the-Park presents Lionel Bart's "Oliver!", the Broadway musical based on Charles Dickens' timeless novel. A great show for all ages with classic tunes including "Food, Glorious Food!, “Where is Love”, “Consider Yourself”, "You've Got to Pick a Pocket or Two", and “As Long as He Needs Me”. Mobile's Playhouse in-the-Park has provided performance & training opportunities for young people since 1961!
You can watch the show on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday Matinees will be at 2:30 p.m. The ticket price will be $16 adults and $14 students and seniors OLIVER! will run on weekends, July 19 through August 11, 2019.
Make your reservations online at this website or call 251-602-0630
