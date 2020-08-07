Get ready for a night you will not forget! Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group presents "RUMORS- A Fleetwood Mac Tribute." A Gulf Coast favorite, The Red Clay Strays" will also perform that night.
Social distancing will be enforced and tickets are limited so order yours today! It all takes place at Hank Aaron Stadium on August 15, 2020. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Order your tickets here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.