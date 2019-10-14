Get in the Halloween spirit with the Mobile Theatre Guild! The Rocky Horror Show is back in action. You can watch the fun show on October 17-19 and October 24-26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Of course, you can watch the show on Halloween night at 8:30 p.m. and midnight! Make sure you get your tickets at mobiletheatreguild.org and see one of the spooky shows coming up!
The Mobile Theatre Guild is located at 14 N Lafayette St. Mobile, Al. 36604.
