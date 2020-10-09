The following information was provided by event organizers:
Mobile’s favorite burger event is returning for the second year. From October 3rd through 10th, participating restaurants will create a specialty burger available exclusively during Mobtown Burger Week. It's going to be great food, and it's for a great cause.
As of September 22nd, fifteen (15) local restaurants have agreed to partner with the non-profit Restore Mobile, Inc. to put forth their best culinary efforts and add a unique burger to their menu for one week only. The chefs have no rules: anything goes, whether it be beef, buffalo, lamb, vegetarian, vegan, a wrap – call it a burger and it's game. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each craft burger sold during the week will be donated to Restore Mobile, Inc., an organization dedicated to saving vacant, threatened homes in Mobile's iconic historic districts.
“While many non-profits have had to cancel events in 2020, our Board of Directors felt that Mobtown Burger Week would be a success. Even better, this event will drive support for our local restaurants who are struggling to deal with the changes the pandemic has brought to the industry,” said George Swann, President of the Board of Directors of Restore Mobile.
“After receiving an overwhelmingly positive response to a survey sent to last year's participants, we knew that moving forward with Burger Week this year was the right decision,” added Sydney Betbeze, Executive Director of the organization. “We are excited to partner with both returning and new restaurants to offer a wide selection for burger-lovers.”
There are two long-term goals for the event: to increase awareness of the organization's mission and to raise funds to expand its impact on neighborhood revitalization. This year’s added goal is to increase business at local Mobile restaurants. Mobtown Burger Week has multiple returning restaurants and some first-time participants. While not all 2019 restaurants are logistically able to participate this year, most of the ones who are open have been enthusiastic about creating a new specialty burger.
Along with being able to try unique burgers throughout the week, customers will be able to vote on their favorite burgers and be entered to win gift cards to participating restaurants, too.
Visit www.mobtownburgerweek.com and on Instagram @mobtownburgerweek for a list of all participating restaurants, names and descriptions of the specialty burgers, and event sponsors.
For more information about Restore Mobile:
− like Restore Mobile on Facebook;
− follow @restore_mobile;
− watch this video to hear our story.
