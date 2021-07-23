Monster Jam is back at the Pensacola Bay Center this weekend! Chelsey spoke with Jester Truck Driver, Matt Pagliarulo. He says he is excited to be back on the Gulf Coast for this family-friendly event. It all kicks off on Saturday, July 24, 2021 and wraps up the next day. If you would like to check out the trucks and order your tickets, visit their website.
