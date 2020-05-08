With the COVID-19 Pandemic, many restaurants are forced to do things differently. Our friends at Taqueria Mexico are always there to cure your craving. From tacos to tamales, the staff knows how to bring authentic Mexican food to your car door! With Mother’s Day coming up, treat mom to a delicious dinner! Taqueria Mexico is doing online deliveries with third party delivery services so you can drink your margaritas at home! They are running a Mother’s Day special for your family that includes nachos, tacos, quesadillas and more! You can find Taqueria Mexico at 3733 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Be sure to order your delicious food outside their restaurant or call ahead at (251) 414-4496.
