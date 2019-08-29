Africatown Direct Descendants of the Clotilda is a benefit show featuring Theodore Arthur Jr. and the Gulf Coast Jazz and Blues Orchestra.
The event will take place September 1st, 7pm, at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority House 4363 Downtowner Loop N. Mobile, AL 36609.
For more information 251-422-4009.
Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.
You can purchase tickets at the Northside Check Exchange, 2102 St. Stephens Rd., Mobile, AL 36617.
Click on the link to hear more about this event and to see Theodore Arthur Jr. perform live on Studio10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.